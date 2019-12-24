Saigoneer

Back Arts & Culture » Culture » [Photos] Giant Caves and Animatronic Santa: Saigon Goes All out on Festivities

[Photos] Giant Caves and Animatronic Santa: Saigon Goes All out on Festivities

Details
Tuesday, 24 December 2019.
Written by Mark Ratcliff. Photos by Mark Ratcliff.

By this time of year, many expats living in Saigon have made the annual decision: return home to catch up with loved ones, or stay put in Vietnam. Those who stay in Saigon for Christmas may try to celebrate it any little way they can. Others simply ignore it.

If you want to feel Christmas-y, then there are plenty of Vietnamese in Saigon who also celebrate the holiday. It’s hard to get exact figures on it, but it is estimated that just under 10% of Vietnam’s 96 million people are Christian.

Even though it can get pretty busy around Christmas, there's always a chance to get the church to yourself.

The vast majority of Christians in Vietnam are Catholic, and Saigon’s population, for a variety of historical reasons, would have to be one of Vietnam’s highest. While there are a few communities and active churches in the city center, Saigon’s largest Catholic communities lie in outer districts.

Hanh Thong Tay Church on Quang Trung Street is completely covered at Christmas time and puts on Saigon's greatest stage shows.

Go Vap and District 8 are famous for housing the city’s biggest churches, and leading up to Christmas they are hastily converted to makeshift caves and decoration spaces for the coming holiday. Some of the displays can be pretty elaborate, generating a strong Christmas vibe and, of course, providing a great backdrop for selfies.

The Bac Dung Church is one of Go Vap's most lavish. This new hall beside the main church hosts performances every night leading up to Christmas Day.

Some churches have their own waterfalls and machines spraying snow (bubbles) across crowds of happy churchgoers. There are plenty of pondering mannequins and animatronic Santas to help enliven the spirit too.

Decorations aren't reserved for churches. Keen locals lavishly decorate neighborhoods and alleyways.

In the evenings leading up to the big day, the crowds grow. There’s singing and stage performances, poppy carols blasting out of speakers, and surrounding neighborhoods are transformed with lavish decorations. All visitors seem to take on a joyful and celebratory mood.

Christmas Eve is the main night of celebrations in Vietnam, and by the next morning the party is all over and decorations begin to be taken down. The few days leading up to Christmas day are the best time to visit.

Christmas caves, or grottoes, usually represent Santa's workshop in the west. In Vietnam, it signifies a place of transcendence and the mystical.

If contemplative mannequins are your thing, you'll love Christmas in Go Vap.

Biblical mannequins are dressed in traditional outfits to represent the thousands of Christians from Vietnam's ethnic minorities.

Vibrant colors and dramatic lighting make for some glorious nativity scenes.

Huge Christmas trees adorned with baubles, tinsel and ornate lighting take pride of place in each church's courtyard.

Christmas caves adorn the corners of yards and are always draws for children and family photos.

Everyone around the world loves Christmas photos! Right?

Plastic emergency pews overflow into courtyards with the larger-than-normal crowds at Christmas.

It's important for Vietnamese families to visit church together at Christmas. This man may have one of the best views in the house.

Nothing warms your Christmas cockles like theater and performance. Churches are overflowing at these times, and the shows are incredibly fun to watch.

Top photo: Two little Santas battle it out while waiting for their cue to jump on stage.

Related Articles

in Culture

[Illustrations] Four Festive Cards for a Very Saigoneer Christmas

While there is no chance of Saigon experiencing a white Christmas, we'd still like to take this opportunity to spread a bit of holiday cheer.

in Culture

In 'Ba Lan,' a Photographer Maps the Diverse Identities of Poland's Vietnamese Diaspora

Poland is a largely mono-ethnic country with a negative immigration rate and has one of the lowest rates of foreigners in the European Union. Even migration specialists are often shocked to hear about...

in Postcards

Saigon Postcard No. 20: Ephemeral Holiday Feelings

Soft lights illuminate Saigon's dark alleys and streets the way holiday cheer brightens the lamentations for another year passing.

in Saigon

[Photos] How Saigoneers Enjoyed Christmas in the 60s and 70s

With Christmas just around the corner, Saigoneer takes a look at how past city dwellers enjoyed the holiday season.

in Culture

[Photos] Tinker Tailor Painter Bike: The Quiet Life of Saigon's Older Residents

In this series of film photos taken by Saigon resident and coffee genius Hoang Trung Hieu, citizens of varying stripes are captured in spontaneous action. Some are working at restaurants, others ...

in Culture

Archaeologists in China Have Discovered Rice That is Over 9,400 Years Old

Researchers in China have determined that rice was first domesticated in the country nearly 10,000 years ago.

Partner Content

Video »

Rooftop Concerts: Limebócx – 'Yêu Nhau (Qua Cầu Gió Bay)

Video »

A Look Back at This Year's Basketball Season

Video »

The Colorful Exuberance of Saigon's VietPride Parade 2019

Video »

Sidewalk Barbers: A Glimpse of Old Saigon
Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved