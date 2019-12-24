Ladies Night - Christmas Eve @ Lush

A Historic Venue Allows for an Exploration of Saigon’s Sizzling Music, Art and Fashion Scenes
“Just experiment with your eyes and your ears,” Headless clothing brand founder Quang Minh answered when asked to describe Saigon’s art scenes while standing in front of the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of...
An Afternoon in the Life of a BAEMIN Delivery Driver
Every few seconds, Phong’s thumb tapped his smartphone screen, waiting for the assignment that would send him racing across the city to cure someone’s mid-day cravings.
Café Cardinal
With an airy perch and views looking out on to The Reverie Saigon’s bucolic resort-style pool deck and the city beyond, Café Cardinal is an oasis of contemporary calm in the heart of District 1.
Celebrity Chef Luke Nguyen Oversees The Rebirth of Vietnam House
Helmed by internationally-celebrated Chef Luke Nguyen, the newly restored Vietnam House opened its doors in July and is already becoming a landmark in Ho Chi Minh City’s culinary scene.
En Tea House & Restaurant
En Tea House & Restaurant officially opened in August 2015.
Fresh Catch: Mediterranean “Boat-to-Table” Concept Breathes New Life into Modernist Villa
District 1’s Phan Ke Binh Street only spans two blocks, yet it contains an assortment of culinary gems. In an alley on the edge of Nguyen Dinh Chieu sits a handsome modernist villa that is now home to...
Japanese and Vietnamese Styles Commingle with Nature at Alba Wellness Valley
When emerging from a grove of bamboo accompanied by early evening frog songs after a soak in a natural onsen and catching sight of a red bri...
King Cake’s Storied History and Arrival in Saigon
While relatively unknown in Vietnam, King Cake is one of the most popular holiday desserts in the world.
L’Usine Arrives in District 7 with Largest Location Yet
Since opening its first location in 2011, L'Usine has steadily brought their signature aesthetic, dining and shopping experience to ne...
How to Be Home for the Holidays in Saigon
Foreigners flock to Vietnam in the weeks surrounding Christmas and New Year thanks in part to flexible schedules and vacation days.
Comedian Ardal O’Hanlon Extends Popular Set to Saigon
“There is no medium like stand up for ranting and raving about the petty frustrations of modern life and making sense of the world.” This ans...
The Art of Everyday Living in Saigon
“The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls,” according to Pablo Picasso.
Drinking Saigon’s Water
You consume, on average, the equivalent of a credit card’s worth of microplastics every week.
How Saigon’s Over-Chlorinated Water Affects Hair and Skin
Saigon’s water supply suffers from over-chlorination, which can have wide-ranging impacts one’s hair and skin.
Epizode Festival Arrives with Star-Studded International Lineup
As 2019 nears its end, people are no doubt deciding on gifts for friends, family and loved ones. In its fourth year, music and art festival, ...